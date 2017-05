Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/facebook-is-testing-products-to-connect-its-users-to-local-news/

As part of its ongoing push to build relationships with local publishers, Facebook is testing products that can help people better connect with local news.

Those tests, part of the Facebook Journalism Project, have just begun, but they’re all aimed at helping people discover and engage with news outlets in their communities, a Facebook spokesperson told Poynter.