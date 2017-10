Facebook has announced it will be testing news subscription models over the next several weeks for Instant Articles across the US and Europe, but only on Android devices. In July, news broke that Facebook Instant Articles would soon allow paywalled content, and in August, Facebook confirmed it would be adding subscriptions for Instant Articles.

