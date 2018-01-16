Facebook Killing News is the Best Thing That Ever Happened to News

On January 12, Facebook announced that it would begin to de-prioritize news publishers and their stories in users’ News Feed over highly engaged-with content shared between friends and family. In December, the social network began spinning down its efforts around live video and the news video that publishers had been pushing.

