Facebook Killing News is the Best Thing That Ever Happened to News
On January 12, Facebook announced that it would begin to de-prioritize news publishers and their stories in users’ News Feed over highly engaged-with content shared between friends and family. In December, the social network began spinning down its efforts around live video and the news video that publishers had been pushing.
Read More
Like & Share E&P:
4 thoughts on “Facebook Killing News is the Best Thing That Ever Happened to News”
I read the headline and all I can think is … finally. An article about online news with actual common sense.
Nail number #137 in newspapers coffins. Over thirty years in audience development I can say this is the most ignorant article I have ever read. Happy I took my buy out and took a early pension plan……you poor souls are doomed.
Imagine if all newspaper publishers deleted their Facebook Pages and focused more energy on their own print and online models. Facebook traffic would dwindle while newspapers would improve with redirected resources.
Here is your lead:
“On January 12, Facebook announced that it would begin to de-prioritize news publishers and their stories in users’ News Feed over highly engaged-with content shared between friends and family. In December, the social network began spinning down its efforts around live video and the news video that publishers had been pushing.”
Now please tell us what it means, in particular “de-prioritize,” “highly engaged-with,” and “spinning down.”
I would also like to know at exactly what readership was it aimed.
Maybe you could also explain the pointless use of vulgarities.