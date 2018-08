Less than a week after Facebook received a complaint from the Department of Housing and Urban Development alleging it violated the Fair Housing Act, on Tuesday, the platform said it would remove over 5,000 targeting options in Ads Manager and that all U.S. advertisers will have to complete a non-discrimination certification to continue advertising on Facebook.

