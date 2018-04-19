News Newsletter News 

Facebook Moves to Shrink Its Legal Liabilities Under GDPR

Natasha Lomas | TechCrunchApril 19, 2018

Facebook  has another change in the works to respond to the European Union’s beefed up data protection framework — and this one looks intended to shrink its legal liabilities under GDPR, and at scale.

Late yesterday Reuters reported on a change incoming to Facebook’s T&Cs that it said will be pushed out next month — meaning all non-EU international are switched from having their data processed by Facebook Ireland to Facebook USA.

 

