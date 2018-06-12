Facebook Offers 500 Pages of Answers to Many, but Not All, of Lawmakers’ Questions About Cambridge Analytica and More
Facebook pledged to continue refining its privacy practices and investigating its entanglement with Cambridge Analytica in nearly 500 pages of new information supplied to Congress and published Monday — though the social media giant sidestepped some of lawmakers’ most critical queries.
The submissions — which come two months after Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg testified on Capitol Hill — could further embolden the company’s critics in Congress as they continue to weigh new regulation in response to a series of recent data mishaps.
