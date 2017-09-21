Facebook on Local News Partnerships: ‘We’re Just Getting Started’
Once a self-defined technology company, Facebook recently launched the “Facebook Journalism Project” to meet the “needs” of a news industry that spoke in near-unison in saying it benefited too little from all the free editorial content it made available to the giant distribution platform.
In this Q & A, Josh Mabry, manager of Facebook’s local news partnerships, details what FB is doing and plans to do at the community level of the news industry:
Read More
Like & Share E&P: