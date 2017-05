Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/facebook-paid-pubs-to-use-live-heres-what-happened-at-the-new-york-times/

The number of live videos posted to The New York Times’ main Facebook page has consistently surpassed regular videos in the 12 months since Facebook began paying select media partners to use its nascent streaming platform—yet viewing figures for Facebook Live lag far behind.