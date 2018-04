Last year, The Guardian published leaked documents believed to be Facebook’s internal rules on how and when to moderate inappropriate content. The list of permitted terms caused significant controversy, because it included threats of violence toward women, children, and various ethnic groups, which Facebook said should be allowed to remain as long as the threats were not too specific.

