Facebook is stepping up its efforts to keep inappropriate and often violent material — including recent high-profile videos of murders and suicides, hate speech and extremist propaganda — off of its site.

On Wednesday, the world’s biggest social network said it plans to hire 3,000 more people to review videos and other posts after getting criticized for not responding quickly enough to murders shown on its service.