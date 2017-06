Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/facebook-requests-input-on-hard-questions-about-censorship-and-terrorism/

How should Facebook decide what’s allowed on its social network, and how to balance safety and truth with diverse opinions and cultural norms? Facebook wants your feedback on the toughest issues it’s grappling with, so today it published a list of seven “hard questions” and an email address — hardquestions@fb.com — where you can send feedback and suggestions for more questions it should address.