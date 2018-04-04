Facebook Rolls Out Another News Feed Change Aimed at Increasing Trust
Facebook announced on Tuesday it is expanding a recent test that showed users more information about the articles in their News Feed and the media entities that publish them, in the hope that doing so will make it easier for people to determine who is trustworthy and who isn’t.
The idea, according to Facebook, is to “provide more context for people so they can decide for themselves what to read, trust and share.”
