Facebook Rolls Out New Alert to Combat Fake News
Facebook has started rolling out its third-party fact-checking tool in the fight against fake news, alerting users to “disputed content”.
The site announced in December it would be partnering with independent fact-checkers to crack down on the spread of misinformation on its platform.Read More
One thought on “Facebook Rolls Out New Alert to Combat Fake News”
so facebook and its crew of fact checkers becomes the new arbiter elegantiarum … it would be funny if it wasn’t so tragic …