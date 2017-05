Like & Share E&P:

Facebook’s News Feed algorithm has a new target: Links that send people to crummy websites full of ads.

Facebook regularly tweaks its News Feed algorithm, the software that determines what things you see in your feed, and said in a blog post Wednesday that its latest update will crack down on lousy links.