Facebook Shuts Down Actual News Under the Cover of ‘Political Ads’ Policy

Jack Morse | MashableJune 21, 2018

Having missed the boat completely on fake news, Facebook appears to now be dropping the hammer on the real stuff.

The nonprofit investigative journalism outlet Reveal published a major story this week regarding immigrant children allegedly being forcibly injected with drugs at a government-contractor run detention center.

One thought on “Facebook Shuts Down Actual News Under the Cover of ‘Political Ads’ Policy

  • Mary
    June 21, 2018 at 9:13 am
    Looks like fakebook is collaborating with overseas political operatives to undermine trust in American Democratic processes.

