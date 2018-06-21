Facebook Shuts Down Actual News Under the Cover of ‘Political Ads’ Policy
Having missed the boat completely on fake news, Facebook appears to now be dropping the hammer on the real stuff.
The nonprofit investigative journalism outlet Reveal published a major story this week regarding immigrant children allegedly being forcibly injected with drugs at a government-contractor run detention center.
Read More
Like & Share E&P:
One thought on “Facebook Shuts Down Actual News Under the Cover of ‘Political Ads’ Policy”
Looks like fakebook is collaborating with overseas political operatives to undermine trust in American Democratic processes.