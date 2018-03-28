Facebook Starts Training 13 Metro Newsrooms This Week. What Will They Learn?
This week marks the launch of Facebook’s Local News Subscriptions Accelerator, which is giving 13 metro newsrooms training and advice over a period of three months to help them improve their digital subscription businesses. (The participating newspapers: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, The Boston Globe, the Chicago Tribune, The Dallas Morning News, The Denver Post, the Miami Herald, the Minneapolis Star Tribune...)
