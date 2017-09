As Facebook Inc. faces challenges on multiple fronts — legal, regulatory, political and competitive — it’s nurtured high hopes for its new news subscriptions initiative. Facebook is likely to formally announce the new program this week, and as soon as later on Thursday, Sept. 28. In that announcement, the names missing may be as noticeable as those included.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/facebook-subscriptions-tokenism-or-a-real-test/