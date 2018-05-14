News Newsletter News 

Facebook Suspends 200 Apps Following Cambridge Analytica Scandal

Drew Harwell and Tony Romm | Washington PostMay 14, 2018

Facebook said Monday morning that it had suspended roughly 200 apps amid an ongoing investigation prompted by the Cambridge Analytica scandal into whether services on the site had improperly used or collected users’ personal data.

The company said in an update, its first since the social network announced the internal audit in March, that the apps would undergo a “thorough investigation” into whether they had misused user data.

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/facebook-suspends-200-apps-following-cambridge-analytica-scandal/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *