Facebook Suspends 200 Apps Following Cambridge Analytica Scandal
Facebook said Monday morning that it had suspended roughly 200 apps amid an ongoing investigation prompted by the Cambridge Analytica scandal into whether services on the site had improperly used or collected users’ personal data.
The company said in an update, its first since the social network announced the internal audit in March, that the apps would undergo a “thorough investigation” into whether they had misused user data.
