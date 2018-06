Facebook is starting to let group admins charge $4.99 to $29.99 per month for access to special sub-groups full of exclusive posts. A hand-picked array of parenting, cooking and “organize my home” groups will be the first to get the chance to spawn a subscription group open to their members.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/facebook-tests-subscription-groups-that-charge-for-exclusive-content/