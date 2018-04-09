Facebook to Create Independent Election Commission to Study Social Media’s Impact on Democracy
Facebook will establish an independent election research commission that partners with academics and researchers to study the effects of social media on democracy and political elections, the company announced Monday.
“The goal is both to get the ideas of leading academics on how to address these issues as well as to hold us accountable for making sure we protect the integrity of these elections on Facebook,” Zuckerberg wrote in a Facebook post.
