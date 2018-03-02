News Newsletter News 

Facebook to End News Feed Experiment in 6 Countries That Magnified Fake News

Sheera Frenkel | New York TimesMarch 2, 2018

Facebook said on Thursday that it would end an experiment in six countries that separated posts from news sites and publishers from other material on the social network.

News organizations in the countries — Slovakia, Sri Lanka, Cambodia, Bolivia, Guatemala and Serbia — had said they were blindsided by the Facebook experiment when it began in October and complained that it had led to a surprising rise in misinformation.

