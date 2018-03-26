Facebook Touches the Third Rail by Discussing Accreditation of Journalists

Not surprisingly, the issue of “fake news” and the role the giant web platforms play in spreading misinformation was a big topic of conversation at the Financial Times “Future of News” conference held last week in New York. But things started to get a little heated when Campbell Brown—Facebook’s head of news partnerships—was asked by moderator Matthew Garrahan if the social network might consider “some sort of accreditation system” as part of its attempts to solve the disinformation problem.

