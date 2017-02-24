Facebook Wants Longer Videos, But Takes Away Key View Metric

Like & Share E&P:

Facebook has removed a benchmark metric that allows publishers to see how many video views lasted for 30 seconds or longer. In its place, Facebook has propped up a standard that measures number of views after 10 seconds of video playtime.

Available within Facebook’s Insights dashboard for page owners, the 30-second view metric was one of several benchmarks that allowed publishers to measure the performance of their Facebook videos.