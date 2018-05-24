Facebook Will Ask Users Outside of Europe to Review Their Privacy Settings, Too
Facebook will ask users around the world –not just those in Europe — to review their privacy settings, a step the company took with European users last month as a way to comply with the region’s upcoming GDPR privacy laws, which go into effect on Friday, May 25.
All Facebook users will see a full-screen prompt in the coming weeks asking them to review their settings for some of Facebook’s important features, like targeted advertising and facial recognition technology.
