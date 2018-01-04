Many of the publishers that spent 2016 and 2017 investing in Facebook products like Instant Articles and news feed videos enter the new year with new perspective on the relationship they have with the world’s largest social platform. For the latest installment of our Confessions series, in which we exchange anonymity for candor, we spoke to an audience development head at a midsize digital publisher that resisted the temptation to go all-in on those products.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/facebook-will-completely-deprioritize-publishers-confessions-of-a-publisher-audience-development-head/