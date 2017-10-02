Facebook Will Hire 1000 and Make Ads Visible to Fight Election Interference
Today Facebook handed over 3000 ads to congressional investigators that were bought by a Russian company to influence U.S. politics. “Many appear to exploit racial and social divisions and exploit ugly stereotypes. We find this interference deeply offensive” a Facebook spokesperson wrote this morning.
Facebook also announced specifics of how it will implement changes to its advertising systems in order to thwart abuse and specifically election interference that CEO Mark Zuckerberg promised last week.
