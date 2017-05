Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/facebook-will-let-publishers-convert-instant-articles-to-google-amp-and-apple-news-formats/

Facebook said Thursday that it’s making it easier for publishers to export stories formatted for Instant Articles to Google’s AMP and Apple News as well. The announcement comes as Facebook continues to try to woo publishers to the Instant Articles format; many have cooled on it, citing business pressures and technical restraints.