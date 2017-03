Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/facebook-will-never-take-responsibility-for-fake-news/

Mark Zuckerberg is displeased. It’s been more than four months since election night, but Facebook still finds itself in the hot seat over the spread of fake news on the platform, and what role (if any) it played in the election.

As part of a nationwide tour, Zuck expressed that Facebook doesn’t want fake news on the platform.