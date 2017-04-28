Facebook Will Start Training Local Journalists and Newsrooms
Facebook started 2017 with a road trip down South to meet with local journalists. As those trips continue, the social media giant announced another level of in-real-life engagement on Thursday — a training and support pilot program for local legacy and online newsrooms.Read More
3 thoughts on “Facebook Will Start Training Local Journalists and Newsrooms”
Instead of continually looking to platforms such as Facebook to teach us how much our content is worth, would it be better to teach them?
Exactly.
The world wants it fast and all content on the front page of social media. They don’t want ‘news’ as it really happened. They’re living by perception… misleading perception. Facebook has nothing I can learn from as a reporting writer.
“will result in a jointly published report with case studies and recommendations”. None of this seems aimed at helping fund or sustain more local news in a hurry. These MAJOR (not minor local) newsrooms need more help than Facebook to ‘train’ them (why does an app need to train professional journalists? shouldn’t the headline be more accurate? sounds like they’re getting together to talk and talk and talk and waste time.) I’m sure both groups can provide insight to the other. Doesn’t sound like we’re talking about training.