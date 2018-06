Last Thursday, Showtime put out a string of trailers promoting its new documentary series The Fourth Estate, which follows a group of New York Times reporters as they cover the White House. The ads were eye-catching and edited fast to make the work of journalism look as dramatic as possible. But when they reached Facebook, something unusual happened…

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/facebooks-ad-rules-are-forcing-news-outlets-to-register-as-political-advertisers/