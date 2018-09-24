News Newsletter News 

Facebook’s Carolyn Everson: Rebuilding Trust Is Company’s ‘Total Focus’

Kelsey Sutton | AdWeekSeptember 24, 2018

Facebook’s had a brutal year.

After being criticized for its role in spreading disinformation intended to affect the 2016 presidential election, the massive social media company has been battered by months of bad news, beginning with the Cambridge Analytica scandal, intensifying with scrutiny over fake news on the platform, and it’s been linked to violence in Germany, Malaysia, Libya and the Philippines.

