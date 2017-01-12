Facebook’s European Media Chief: Fake News Is a ‘Game Of Whack-A-Mole’

Like & Share E&P:

Facebook has held meetings with media organizations in seven cities in Europe in the last two months, as part of efforts to figure out how to stunt the spread of fake news, according to Patrick Walker, director of media partnerships for the social platform, across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Speaking at a debate in London, hosted by ITN in partnership with the Edinburgh TV Festival yesterday, Walker stressed that Facebook takes its role in the news ecosystem “very seriously” but added that industrywide collaboration is needed.