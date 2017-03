Like & Share E&P:

News publishers, already wary of Facebook’s ever-morphing ambitions, are skeptical that Facebook’s new video initiatives will help them generate revenue on the platform.

Two weeks ago, Facebook invited dozens of media companies including news outlets such as The New York Times, NowThis and The Washington Post to New York to discuss the platform’s content and monetization product roadmap for 2017.