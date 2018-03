Facebook on Sunday faced a backlash about how it protects user data, as American and British lawmakers demanded that it explain how a political data firm with links to President Trump’s 2016 campaign was able to harvest private information from more than 50 million Facebook profiles without the social network’s alerting users.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/facebooks-role-in-data-misuse-sets-off-storms-on-two-continents/