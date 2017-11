Add ThinkProgress to the list of publishers hunting for reader revenue. On Oct. 30, the left-leaning publisher launched a campaign to sign up 1,000 people for a new membership program by year’s end. The program aims to offset losses from programmatic advertising that the publisher says come from being classified as a site that focuses on “controversial subjects.”

