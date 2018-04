As we enter 2018, academics continue to focus on the problem of fake news, working to understand who seeks it out and how to keep various types of bad information from spreading online. But there’s plenty to keep researchers busy in the ever-changing realm of digital media.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/fact-checking-the-network-the-most-interesting-digital-and-social-media-research-of-early-2018/