‘Fake News’ Didn’t Swing the Election Because People Barely Remembered It, Study Says
Like & Share E&P:
“Fake news” is an all-purpose non-sequitur at this point, but the term does describe a relatively new phenomena popularized in the 2016 presidential election: deliberately fabricated (as opposed to erroneous or biased) stories from little-known sources, which could spread rapidly through direct sharing on sites like Facebook. But did these false stories meaningfully affect how Americans voted? A study by two economists concludes that they probably didn’t — in part because most people seemed to barely remember them.Read More
One thought on “‘Fake News’ Didn’t Swing the Election Because People Barely Remembered It, Study Says”
Wow. I assume this is fake as well. To protect those who’s livelihood is online possibly. To claim that is not only misleading, it’s as wrong as can be. One day people will wake up. Fake news didn’t just start during this last election cycle. Misinformation online has been going on for years now. To say that really has no effect is laughably erroneous. Not sure why any “real” media company with a print edition would continue to publish on the Amateurish, anyone-can-do-it, money talks, entertainment-net. The best thing TV and Newspapers can do is shun online news and go back to doing their own reporting, ignoring the ignorance of online news/propaganda.