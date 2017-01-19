‘Fake News’ Didn’t Swing the Election Because People Barely Remembered It, Study Says

Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/fake-news-didnt-swing-the-election-because-people-barely-remembered-it-study-says/

“Fake news” is an all-purpose non-sequitur at this point, but the term does describe a relatively new phenomena popularized in the 2016 presidential election: deliberately fabricated (as opposed to erroneous or biased) stories from little-known sources, which could spread rapidly through direct sharing on sites like Facebook. But did these false stories meaningfully affect how Americans voted? A study by two economists concludes that they probably didn’t — in part because most people seemed to barely remember them.