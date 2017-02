Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/family-owned-colorado-paper-threatens-state-legislator-with-lawsuit/

When a Republican lawmaker in Colorado recently called his hometown newspaper “fake news,” the family-owned Grand Junction Daily Sentinel didn’t let it go unchallenged.

On Saturday, the paper’s publisher, Jay Seaton, wrote a pointed column taking the state senator, Ray Scott, to task over the allegation.