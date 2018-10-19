Farhi: Why One Man’s Disappearance Captured the Outrage and Media Attention That War Has Not

In the months before the disappearance of columnist Jamal Khashoggi, Saudi Arabia’s government racked up a startling record of human rights abuses.

It has led a coalition waging a brutal war in neighboring Yemen, which has killed thousands of civilians, including 40 children whose school bus was bombed in August. Saudi officials have jailed dissidents, busi­ness­peo­ple, clerics and journalists, as well as royal rivals to the country’s de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.