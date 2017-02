Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/fatigued-by-the-news-experts-suggest-how-to-adjust-your-media-diet/

A cartoon circulating on social media captures the mood of many viewers and readers trying to cope with the current barrage of breaking news.

The cartoon, by David Sipress, shows a couple walking together, with the woman saying, “My desire to be well-informed is currently at odds with my desire to remain sane.”