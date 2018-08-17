FCC Chairman: White House Counsel Inquired About Sinclair-Tribune Deal
President Donald Trump’s top White House lawyer called Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai in July to ask about the agency’s decision to doom Sinclair Broadcast Group’s politically charged attempt to acquire Tribune Media, Pai told lawmakers Thursday.
The previously undisclosed call from White House counsel Don McGahn drew questions from a Democratic lawmaker and advocacy group about whether the Trump administration tried to sway the agency on a deal that the president supported.
