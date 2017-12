The Federal Communications Commission plans to fine Sinclair Broadcasting Corp $13.3 million after it failed to properly disclose that paid programming that aired on local TV stations was sponsored by a cancer institute, three people briefed on the matter told Reuters.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/fcc-plans-to-fine-sinclair-13-3-million-over-undisclosed-commercials/