The U.S. Federal Communications Commission’s inspector general said there was no evidence of impropriety relating to the proposed, and now defunct, merger of Sinclair Broadcast Group and Tribune Media Co., concluding FCC Chairman Ajit Pai had not shown bias in favor of the deal.

