The Federal Communications Commission voted 3-2 Thursday to relax broadcast ownership rules that will allow Sinclair Broadcast Group to purchase Tribune Media and expand Sinclair’s reach to nearly three-fourths of all American households. The vote was not a surprise, but it was not without some drama.

