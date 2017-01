Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/fear-and-voice-news-bots-are-the-biggest-journalism-trends-for-2017/

The Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism’s annual predictions report, released Wednesday, starts out a little bleak and doesn’t exactly let up: In 2017, “key developments will center on fears about how changing technology is affecting the quality of information and the state of our democracy.”