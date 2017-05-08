Fearing Gruesome Details Could Taint Jury, Florida Judge Bars Media From Murder Hearing

Like & Share E&P:

On a muggy night in June 2015, a small group of students allegedly lured a classmate into the woods near the Homestead Job Corps Center—a live-in program run by the Department of Labor, where at-risk youth learned vocational skills such as welding and auto repair. There, prosecutors say, the students used a machete to hack 17-year-old Jose Amaya Guardado to death, then burned his belongings and buried his body.