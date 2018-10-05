Fears Mount Over Saudi Journalist Missing Since Entering Consulate

The Washington Post has published a blank column in its Friday’s print edition and a blank page on its website to highlight the disappearance of one of its regular writers, Jamal Khashoggi, as the mystery deepens over the Saudi journalist’s whereabouts.

Khashoggi has been missing since he entered the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul after midday on Tuesday. His fiancee, Hatice Cengiz, waited outside until midnight.