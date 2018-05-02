Feminist Investigative Journalism is ‘Not Just About What We Write, but How We Write It’
Stories covering violence against women often either come as an opinion piece or focus on individual cases. And while they showcase important aspects of the problem, few dive in to investigate the structural social issues.
This is where feminist investigative journalism comes in. At a panel at the International Journalism Festival in Italy in April, journalists and editors working in this space explained why more investigations are needed on women’s issues and how best to start approaching these stories.
Read More
Like & Share E&P: