Few Mode Effects Found When Americans Are Asked About Their News Consumption Habits

Elisa Shearer | Pew Research Center June 20, 2017
When asked about their news consumption habits and their views of the media in general, Americans give similar answers regardless of whether they are surveyed by phone or online, according to a Pew Research Center analysis of new data from a 2017 study and findings from a 2014 survey.

Just one question with very general response options – how much people followed news – did not follow this pattern, yielding a noticeably higher news consumption estimate in phone surveys than web surveys.

