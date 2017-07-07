Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/fewer-stories-more-spinoff-brands-how-nbc-news-is-shifting-to-loyal-visitors/

Count NBC News among the many publishers shifting their focus from page views to loyalty.

“On one hand, it’s amazing that there’s such a wide diversity of news providers,” said Nick Ascheim, svp of digital at NBC News. “On the other hand, it’s increasingly hard to differentiate and stand out from the pack.” Ascheim started to rethink NBC News’ approach after being named to his role in November 2015. Here’s what’s happened since.